Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri Calls On Deputy Chairman Senate
September 20, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Senior leader Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and Member National Assembly Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri called on Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan here Friday.
Matters of mutual interest, Balochistan province and overall political situation of the country came under discussion in the meeting, said a press release.
The Deputy Chairman said that we have to move forward by setting aside political difference due to prevailing economic and financial situation in the country.
“It is the need of the hour to forge unity in our ranks to face economic problems, internal and external threats,” he said.
He said PML-N leadership under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were making all out efforts to address problems being faced by the country.
Political situation in Balochistan was also discussed in the meeting.
Syedaal said all political parties are united to face internal and external threats to the country. He paid rich tribute to armed forces for their supreme sacrifices for the defence of the motherland. The blood of those who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the motherland will not go in vain, he added.
He said being importance province, the development of Balochistan was government's top priority.
