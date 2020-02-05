Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri for strategy to highlight Kashmir issue internationally

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri Wednesday said the government should devise an effective strategy for highlighting the plight of people of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) facing the worst kind of atrocities by the Indian occupation forces, internationally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri Wednesday said the government should devise an effective strategy for highlighting the plight of people of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) facing the worst kind of atrocities by the Indian occupation forces, internationally.

The JUI-F leader, in a statement, said the main purpose of observing February 5 as the Kashmir Solidarity Day was to disseminate a message across the globe urging them to play their role in halting Indian oppression and brutalities on the Kashmiris and helping.

Meanwhile, the Shia Ulema Council and Milli Yakjehti Council brought out a joint rally in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day. The participants of the rally reiterated their support for the IOJ&K people who were struggling for their right to self-determination and freedom from the Indian subjugation.

Secretary General Shia Ulema Council Allama Arif Hussain Wahdi said the resolution of Kashmir issue was imperative for lasting peace in Sough Asia.