Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi condemns explosion in JUF-F rally

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Jamiat Ulema islam Central Secretary General Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri Sunday strongly condemned the explosion in Jamiat Ulema Islam rally.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam is a peaceful party, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said in a press release issued here.

"We have always adopted the path of peaceful political struggle and were shocked by the news of martyred workers inthe explosion," Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari said. Party workers are our valuable ideological asset, he added.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri prayed to Almighty Allah for the speedy recovery of the injured. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said that volunteers of Ansar Islam immediately reached the hospital to donate blood while relief activities at the site of the blast continued. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari also confirmed that the death toll might be increased.