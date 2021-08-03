Maulana Abdul Khabeer urges ulema to forge unity in Muharram-ul-Haram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Terming promotion of Ittehad Bain ul Muslimeen as need of the hour, Chairman Central Ruet-i- Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, urged upon religious scholars to forge unity among their ranks in Muharram-ul Haram.

Addressing Ittehad Bain ul Muslimeen committee divisional level meeting at circuit house on Tuesday, he advised ulema to avoid any hate speech during the sacred month.

Convener committee Punjab stated that all sects should respect one and another views adding that the scholars should convey true message of islam which The Holy Quran and Sunnah of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) had taught us.

Martyrdom of Hazrat Umer (RA) on first and Hazrat Imam Hussain on 10th Muharram taught us forbearance and rendering sacrifice which is beacon for each one of us.

Multan is city of Saints who have always preached for love, brotherhood and unity, Maulana Khabeer said and added that we could maintain ittehad Bain Ul Muslimeen by following their teachings.

He paid glowing tributes to armed forces for laying down lives for peace and tranquility in the country and urged upon ulema to stand by them to maintain it.

He was accompanied by a delegation including Mufti Mubashir Nizami, Qari Hanif Jalandhari, Maulana Qamar Nadeem, Maulan Masood Qasim Qasimi, Maulana Azam Naeemi, Syed NAubahar Shah, Hussain Mehndi, malik Khawar Husnain Bhutta, Syed Ali Raza Gillani, Maulan Farooq Khan Saeedi, Allama Khalid Mahmood Nadeem and others.