Maulana Abdul Wassay expresses grief over demise of Maulana Abdul Shakoor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wassay on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Maulana Abdul Shakoor who died in a car accident on Saturday night at Secretariat Chowk, Islamabad.

"May Allah grant the bereaved the courage to endure this trauma with patience and perseverance," the minister said in his condolence message issued by his office.

The housing minister said that Mufti Abdul Shakoor was great a religious scholar, visionary political worker and pious man.

"We paid tribute to his religious work and political contribution for the country", he said while paying homage to the late minister.

May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah, he prayed.