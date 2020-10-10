UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maulana Adil Khan Killed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 11:12 PM

Maulana Adil Khan killed

Administrator of Jamia Farooqia, Maulana Adil Khan, was killed in a firing attack by unknown motorcycle riders nearby Shama Shopping Centre, Shah Faisal Colony here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Administrator of Jamia Farooqia, Maulana Adil Khan, was killed in a firing attack by unknown motorcycle riders nearby Shama Shopping Centre, Shah Faisal Colony here on Saturday.

Maulana Adil was the son of late Maulana Saleemullah Khan.

The driver of Maulana Adil, identified as Maqsood Ahmed, was also killed, said police sources.

After the incident, a heavy contingent of police and Rangers reached the spot.

Maulana Adil Khan was returning from Darul Uloom Korangi, when he was attacked.

A passerby was also slightly injured in the firing incident.

The body of Maulana Adil Khan was shifted to the Liaquat National Hospital, said rescue services.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Attack Rangers Police Driver Korangi Shah Faisal From

Recent Stories

Tearful Kenin admits injury hobbled Roland Garros ..

2 minutes ago

Hassan smashes European 10,000m record at Hengelo

2 minutes ago

Imran Ismail condemns killing of Maulana Adil Khan ..

2 minutes ago

Qadri condoles Allama Dr Adil's assassination

2 minutes ago

Five die after tourist plane, microlight collide i ..

19 minutes ago

PEMRA chairman visits Sargodha office

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.