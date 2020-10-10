Maulana Adil Khan killed

Administrator of Jamia Farooqia, Maulana Adil Khan, was killed in a firing attack by unknown motorcycle riders nearby Shama Shopping Centre, Shah Faisal Colony here on Saturday

Maulana Adil was the son of late Maulana Saleemullah Khan.

The driver of Maulana Adil, identified as Maqsood Ahmed, was also killed, said police sources.

After the incident, a heavy contingent of police and Rangers reached the spot.

Maulana Adil Khan was returning from Darul Uloom Korangi, when he was attacked.

A passerby was also slightly injured in the firing incident.

The body of Maulana Adil Khan was shifted to the Liaquat National Hospital, said rescue services.