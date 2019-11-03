UrduPoint.com
Maulana Always Protected Corrupt Politicians: Firdous

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said Maulana Fazlur Rehman always protected the corrupt politicians for his personal interests.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said Maulana should know that people had complete awareness and they had seen the bad acts of corrupt politicians.

The nation would not allow Maulana to play the religious card, she said adding now he was threatening to create chaos by bringing children of madaris on the roads.

Dr Firdous said loose talk was used in the Federal capital against the national institutions.

She said enemies launch attack against national institutions and asked what was the agenda of Maulana.

She said one by one, political dwarfs were jumping up and down so that they could save themselves from the accountability process. They were only concerned about their personal interest and they never bothered about the national interest, she remarked.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was not ready to offer these people any deal or relaxation.

