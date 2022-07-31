UrduPoint.com

Maulana Asaad Directs For Restoration Of Damaged Infrastructure In Recent Flood

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Maulana Asaad directs for restoration of damaged infrastructure in recent flood

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asaad Mehmood, accompanied by Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali, visited the flood-affected rural areas and pledged that federal government would continue efforts till rehabilitation of the last affected person.

They met with affected people and expressed heartfelt sympathies and directed the concerned authorities to accelerate relief and rehabilitation operations.

Talking to the flood victims, Maulana Asaad said the prime minister had already announced compensation for heirs of the flood victims and all the losses would be compensated.

He said that all the infrastructure would be restored on emergency basis and directed the National Highway Authority to immediately start the restoration work in flood-affected areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali said that he himself regularly monitored the situation and the staff of district administration was available round the clock to serve the masses in this hour of need.

Later, Maulana Asaad lauded the steps taken by the mayor and appreciated services of the district administration for flood-affected people. Former Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, former provincial minister Amanullah Haqqani, members of National Highway Authority, the deputy commissioner Peshawar and elders of the area were present on the occasion.

