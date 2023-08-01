Open Menu

Maulana Asad Mahmood Visits CMH Inquires Bajaur Blast Victims

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) here on Monday and inquired Bajaur blast victims in JUIF's public meeting

Federal Minister Maulana Asad Mahmood, made a visit to the injured victims, expressing his deep grief and sorrow and offering prayers for their speedy recovery.

During his visit, Maulana Asad assured the injured that every possible assistance and support would be provided for their recovery process.

He emphasized the resilience of the workers and the unwavering commitment of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) to continue their democratic struggle in the face of such cowardly acts.

Maulana Asad Mahmood condemned the tragic incident, stating that the heinous attack has targeted not just JUIF, but also Pakistan's peace and security.

He asserted that such malicious acts would not deter JUIF's resolve to uphold the values of democracy and peaceful coexistence in the country.

Asad Mehmood said that the incident has deeply saddened and shocked the nation. He praised the courage and determination of the workers, reiterating that no cowardly act could obstruct JUIF's path towards a democratic and prosperous Pakistan.

He said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam stands united with its workers, offering unwavering support to those affected by the blast.

Maulana Asad Mahmood urged the nation to remain steadfast and resilient in the face of adversity, emphasizing that such acts of violence cannot hinder their pursuit of a peaceful and progressive Pakistan.

