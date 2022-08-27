UrduPoint.com

Maulana Asad Visits Flood-affected Areas Of Tank

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2022

Federal Minister of Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood Saturday visited the flood-affected areas of Tank and distributed ration among the families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister of Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood Saturday visited the flood-affected areas of Tank and distributed ration among the families.

He was also accompanied by Tehsil Mayor Tank Saddam Hussain Betni.

Maulana Asad Mahmood instructed the authorities concerned to speed up the relief operations in the flood-affected areas.

Tank has been greatly affected by the flood, Maulana Asad Mahmood said and urged the philanthropists to support the flood affected families.

More Stories From Pakistan

