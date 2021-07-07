Maulana Ashrafi ask public to cooperate with govt, lodge complaints against profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi Wednesday asked public to cooperate with the government in efforts against profiteering and lodge complaints about exorbitant prices at 'complaint centres' at district levels.

Elements involved in such crimes should be identified and punished according to relevant laws aimed at discouraging such acts, he said this while speaking to a private news channel.

He said that the profiteers were the culprits of society as well as of the law, adding, that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking all possible measures to provide relief to the people.

He asked the representatives of the city governments, deputy commissioners, DIGs, of police and ACs not only to register complaints but also make sincere efforts for their permanent solution.

Maulana Ashrafi asked the people to file complaints against the shopkeepers who were involved in the profiteering and hoarding.

He said the PM had already directed authority concerned to keep a vigil eye on the hoarders and profiteers, besides launching a crackdown on them.

He said timely and effective measures of the government and public cooperation would only brought the prices of essential commodities down and provide relief to the common man.