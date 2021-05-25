UrduPoint.com
Maulana Ashrafi Calls On Prime Minister

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss religious matters and the issues faced by the Muslim Ummah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss religious matters and the issues faced by the Muslim Ummah.

During the meeting, they discussed the committee headed by the minister for religious affairs over Waqf Properties Act and its positive role with regard to removal of apprehensions of Ulema and Mashaikhs.

Maulana Ashrafi lauded the prime minister's stance over the Palestine issue and the government's efforts at the international level in that regard, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

To address the issues confronted by Muslims, significance of awareness about Seerah of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and the role of mosques and pulpits in that regard were also underlined.

The prime minister directed his special representative to keep close contact with the Ulema and Mashaikhs, and reiterated continuation of efforts for the solidarity of Ummah.

