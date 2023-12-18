Maulana Ashrafi meets KP governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Special Representative to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for middle East and Interfaith Harmony, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi here on Monday met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali at Governor’s House.

At the meeting, both discussed the security conditions and interfaith harmony in KP.

The governor and Maulana Ashrafi also strongly denounced the atrocities of Israeli army in Gaza and the genocide of Palestinians.

Ashrafi apprised the governor regarding steps taken for the interfaith harmony and welfare of Pakistanis residing in the Middle East.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said world powers should play their pivotal role in preventing the innocent Palestinians from Israeli atrocities.

