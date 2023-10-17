Open Menu

Maulana Azad Urges Unity, Harmony In Muslim World, Praises Pakistan's Role In Supporting Palestine

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Maulana Azad urges unity, harmony in Muslim world, praises Pakistan's role in supporting Palestine

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad emphasized the dire need for unity and harmony in the Muslim world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad emphasized the dire need for unity and harmony in the Muslim world.

He expressed these views in a meeting with the Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed. During this meeting, the discussion revolved around religious harmony, human respect, tolerance, and the promotion of Paigham-e-Pakistan.

Maulana Azad said Pakistan was a great blessing from Allah Almighty, and religious scholars could play a significant role in fostering unity among people through their sermons and teachings.

He also underlined the importance of expressing solidarity with oppressed Muslim communities in Palestine. He appreciated the efforts of the Pakistani government, Saudi Arabia, and other Islamic nations in supporting the cause of Palestinian Muslims, considering it the collective voice of the Islamic Ummah.

In conclusion, Minister Aneeq commended Maulana Azad for his contributions to interfaith harmony and unity within Pakistan and on the international stage. Expressing gratitude to Minister Aneeq, Maulana Azad said he was playing a great role in the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Regarding the service of pilgrims, he termed Minister Aneeq’s approach universal and full of service to humanity. He further said the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was a great platform to promote religious harmony and tolerance in all segments of society. He mentioned that “religious scholars of all schools of thought and leaders look at him with admiration for your services.”

