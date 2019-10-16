Maulana can get permission for holding public rally not for Dharna: Sheikh Rasheed

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th October, 2019) Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that he believes permission to Maulana Fazlur Rehman will not be given easily for staging Dharna.Those who have to talk are talking with Maulana but no ultimate decision has been taken till yet.He said PML-N has been divided into two factions.Talking to a private media channel Sheikh Rasheed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not doing any talks, we have made a mistake that we have given relaxation to Dharna stagers.To stage a dharna is not an easy task, Government will not allow Maulana easily to stage dharna, but a public gathering could be held instead of Dharna.

He said if any unpleasant incident happens during dharna then law will come into action.Sheikh said the ultimate situation would be cleared on Oct 26.He said PML-N has been divided into two factions.Shehbaz Sharif is in the favor of resolving all matters through talks as he always adopted the policy of compromise with institutions while Nawaz Sharif is the supporter of Dharna and he has descended on confrontation.If PML-N joins dharna then opposition will have to pay the cost for it.He claimed that PML-N has no final agenda related to dharna.