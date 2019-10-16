UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maulana Can Get Permission For Holding Public Rally Not For Dharna: Sheikh Rasheed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:06 PM

Maulana can get permission for holding public rally not for Dharna: Sheikh Rasheed

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that he believes permission to Maulana Fazlur Rehman will not be given easily for staging Dharna

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th October, 2019) Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that he believes permission to Maulana Fazlur Rehman will not be given easily for staging Dharna.Those who have to talk are talking with Maulana but no ultimate decision has been taken till yet.He said PML-N has been divided into two factions.Talking to a private media channel Sheikh Rasheed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not doing any talks, we have made a mistake that we have given relaxation to Dharna stagers.To stage a dharna is not an easy task, Government will not allow Maulana easily to stage dharna, but a public gathering could be held instead of Dharna.

He said if any unpleasant incident happens during dharna then law will come into action.Sheikh said the ultimate situation would be cleared on Oct 26.He said PML-N has been divided into two factions.Shehbaz Sharif is in the favor of resolving all matters through talks as he always adopted the policy of compromise with institutions while Nawaz Sharif is the supporter of Dharna and he has descended on confrontation.If PML-N joins dharna then opposition will have to pay the cost for it.He claimed that PML-N has no final agenda related to dharna.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Media All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

NYUAD researchers release new date palm genome seq ..

11 minutes ago

Cricketer provides online bike service after losin ..

24 minutes ago

ADNOC, Russian Energy Agency sign agreement across ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi announces establishment of the Mohamed b ..

41 minutes ago

Namaz-e-Janaza of Shahid Hayat held

2 minutes ago

IT sector of Pakistan can become a source of attra ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.