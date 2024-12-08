Maulana Condoles Demise Of NA Speaker's Sister
Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman extended his heartfelt condolences to National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on the passing of his sister.
In his message, Maulana prayed for the departed soul, saying, “May Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family.
”
The JUI-F leader expressed solidarity with Sardar Ayaz Sadiq during this time of sorrow, stating, “We share in the grief of our brother, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.”
