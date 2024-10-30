Maulana condoles over demise of Dera Press Club President’s wife

Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday visited the residence of Dera Press Club President Yaseen Qureshi’s residence here and condoled over the demise of later’s wife

The JUI-F chief offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed that may the Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

During the visit, Maulana was also accompanied by JUI-F Digital Media Committee chief Maulana Ziaur Rehman, JUI-F Tehsil Emir Haji Kafeel Ahmad Nizami, Tehsil General Secretary Qari Umair Farooqi, former president of District Bar Akhtar Hussain Qureshi and others.

APP/akt