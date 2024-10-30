Open Menu

Maulana Condoles Over Demise Of Dera Press Club President’s Wife

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 07:36 PM

Maulana condoles over demise of Dera Press Club President’s wife

Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday visited the residence of Dera Press Club President Yaseen Qureshi’s residence here and condoled over the demise of later’s wife

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday visited the residence of Dera Press Club President Yaseen Qureshi’s residence here and condoled over the demise of later’s wife.

The JUI-F chief offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed that may the Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

During the visit, Maulana was also accompanied by JUI-F Digital Media Committee chief Maulana Ziaur Rehman, JUI-F Tehsil Emir Haji Kafeel Ahmad Nizami, Tehsil General Secretary Qari Umair Farooqi, former president of District Bar Akhtar Hussain Qureshi and others.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Visit Wife May Family Media

Recent Stories

FCCI welcomes exemption of senior citizens from FB ..

FCCI welcomes exemption of senior citizens from FBR mandatory biometric

25 minutes ago
 DC orders completing disposal station by Nov 30

DC orders completing disposal station by Nov 30

25 minutes ago
 3662 search operations conducted against anti-soci ..

3662 search operations conducted against anti-social elements this year

25 minutes ago
 Improving national economy vital for country’s s ..

Improving national economy vital for country’s stability: Fazl

29 minutes ago
 Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers o ..

Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of SCBA

29 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Doha on two-day official visit

PM arrives in Doha on two-day official visit

29 minutes ago
Over 2.07m people availed policing services during ..

Over 2.07m people availed policing services during current year

46 seconds ago
 IGP Punjab meets police employees, families

IGP Punjab meets police employees, families

48 seconds ago
 3-day training on e-procurement concludes at PJA

3-day training on e-procurement concludes at PJA

50 seconds ago
 Balochistan agriculture dept showcases agri produc ..

Balochistan agriculture dept showcases agri product in international conference

51 seconds ago
 IHC adjourns case against Azam Swati's remand

IHC adjourns case against Azam Swati's remand

53 seconds ago
 IG NHMP signifies parents, teachers role in offici ..

IG NHMP signifies parents, teachers role in officials' children success

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan