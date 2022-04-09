Maulana expresses condolence over demise of Asif Iqbal Daudzai mother

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of mother of Asif Iqbal Daudzai.

In a condolence message, the JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Central Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Party's Spokesman Aslam Ghauri have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of mother of party's provincial leader Asif Iqbal Daudzai.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.