Maulana Faz-ur-Rehman condemns firing incidents on PTI rally

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Faz-ur-Rehman on Thursday condemned the tragic incident of firing on the rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Wazirabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Faz-ur-Rehman on Thursday condemned the tragic incident of firing on the rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Wazirabad.

Maulana Fazl who is also the head of Pakistan Democratic Movement said this incident had left a big question mark on the performance of Punjab government related to the law and order situation in the province.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.