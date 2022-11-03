UrduPoint.com

Maulana Faz-ur-Rehman Condemns Firing Incidents On PTI Rally

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Faz-ur-Rehman on Thursday condemned the tragic incident of firing on the rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Wazirabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Faz-ur-Rehman on Thursday condemned the tragic incident of firing on the rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Wazirabad.

Maulana Fazl who is also the head of Pakistan Democratic Movement said this incident had left a big question mark on the performance of Punjab government related to the law and order situation in the province.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

