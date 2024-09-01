Maulana Fazal Ali elected JUI District Ameer

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Maulana Fazal Ali Haqqani was elected as District Ameer of Jamiat-ul-Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) for the fifth time with 347 votes and Noor Salam Khan was elected District Secretary General with 361 votes.

The intra-party election process of JUI for District Ameer and General Secretary was held here on Sunday under the supervision of District Nazeem Election JUI Ahmed Ali Marwat.

A total of 570 members cast their votes out of 611. Maulana Fazal Ali Haqqani got 347 votes, Qari Ikramul Haq got 217 votes and six votes were rejected.

Similarly, the newly elected General Secretary Noorul Salam Khan got 361 votes while his opponent Mufti Sardar Muhammad Jadoon Al Ashrafi got 195 votes and 14 votes were rejected.

Newly elected District Amir Maulana Fazal Ali Haqqani has been elected District Amir for the fifth time since 2003 consecutive, except in 2015 when Maulana Ataul Haq Darwish was elected Ameer of Swabi district.