Maulana Fazal calls on Prime Minister

Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Maulana Fazalur Rehman on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Maulana Fazalur Rehman on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Minister for Communications Maulana Assad Mehmood was also present on the occasion, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.