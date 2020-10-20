UrduPoint.com
Maulana Fazal Condoles Death Of JUI-F Leader's Brother

Maulana Fazal condoles death of JUI-F leader's brother

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Amir Jamiat Ulema-e- islam (F) Maulana Fazal-ur- Rehman on Tuesday visited residence of JUI-F Hyderabad's leader Maulana Taj Muhamamd Nahiyon and condoled over sad demise of his brother.

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman along with JUI-F's provincial leadership including Maulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro visited the residence of Maulana Nahiyoon in Qasimabad and offered fateha for the departed soul of late Abdul Ghafoor Nahiyon.

JUI-F Amir prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of the deceased in eternal peace and give strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss.

Maulana Fazal Rehman also spoke to the media at the residence of Maulana Taj Muhammad Nahiyon.

More Stories From Pakistan

