UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman Meets Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 04:28 PM

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman meets Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman met former Prime Minister, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, and extended felicitation on hosting opposition public gathering successfully here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman met former Prime Minister, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, and extended felicitation on hosting opposition public gathering successfully here on Tuesday.

PPP sources said that he congratulated him on release of his son, Kasim Gilani and other workers of PDM arrested in connection with Coronavirus SOPs violations, they added.

Mujhtaba Gilani, Ali Haider Gilani and others were present during meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Ali Haider Gilani Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PHP arrested 417 'criminals last month in faisalab ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Navy Successfully Test Fires Sea-Launched B ..

2 minutes ago

Ambassador Haque, Governor Guangxi explore new ave ..

3 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

3 minutes ago

Indian toops force civilians to chant 'Jai Shri Ra ..

3 minutes ago

BioNTech/Pfizer file for EU approval of Covid-19 v ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.