Maulana Fazal ur Rehman meets Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman met former Prime Minister, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, and extended felicitation on hosting opposition public gathering successfully here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman met former Prime Minister, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, and extended felicitation on hosting opposition public gathering successfully here on Tuesday.

PPP sources said that he congratulated him on release of his son, Kasim Gilani and other workers of PDM arrested in connection with Coronavirus SOPs violations, they added.

Mujhtaba Gilani, Ali Haider Gilani and others were present during meeting.