Maulana Fazal Working On 'external Agenda' To Destabilize Pakistan, Harm Kashmir Cause: Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 06:48 PM

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Saturday said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman was working on an 'external agenda' to destabilize Pakistan and harm the Kashmir cause by holding so-called Azadi March and staging sit-in at the federal capital

"It is unfortunate that Maulana Fazal is holding the march at a time when Pakistan needs greater national unity and the Kashmir issue has been internationalized," he said while responding to a question during a press conference on the 'Black Day" arrangements to express solidarity with people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) on October 27.

Gandapur said there was sufficient evidence that the Maulana was working on the foreign agenda, so the government had served a Rs 50 billion legal notice on the JUI-F chief for instigating the public, making anti-state and derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Imran Khan a few weeks back. "Now, I will move the court to file a suit against Maulana in consultation with legal experts to expose his real face", he said.

The minister said the government had no objection on any peaceful sit-in at the designated place, but it would not allow anyone attempting to carryout subversive activities, destabilize Pakistan and put the Kashmir cause on 'back-burner.

' He said Fazal-ur-Rehman had remained chairman of the Parliamentary Kashmir Committee for years but did nothing to mitigate sufferings of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir, except enjoying perks and privileges as head of the Committee.

Gandapur said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at all forums especially during his address at the United Nations General Assembly's recent session.

He expressed the confidence that the Kashmir issue would be resolved during tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government as its effective diplomacy was working and the international community had started realizing sensitivity of the Kashmir issue.

To another question, he said opening of the Kartarpur Corridor was a message for the whole world that Pakistan was a peace-loving country where minorities had complete freedom to practice their religions.

He said Sikh community living in any part of the world had sympathies with people of IoJ&K and wanted to see the settlement of the Kashmir issue at the earliest.

