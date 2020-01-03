Maulana Fazalur Rehman to chair Central working committee meeting today

Meeting of central Majlis e Amla (Central working committee) of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) will be held today (Saturday).JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman will chair the meeting

Current political situation of country including General Retd Pervaiz Musharraf case, extension in tenure of Army Chief and NAB amendment ordinance will be taken into consideration.Meeting will take place in 1-9/4 in Masjid Farooq Azam in the afternoon.