Maulana Fazl announces 'Azadi March' towards Islamabad on 27th October

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd October, 2019) Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam - Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced on Thursday that the party will begin its anti-government 'Azadi march' on October 27.Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of his eponymous faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, has put to rest all speculation about what he calls �Azadi March' announcing on Thursday that the "march to oust the government would begin on October 27.A PML-N delegation met the Maulana on Wednesday to convince him against �solo flight' and the JUI-F chief at a joint presser following the meeting dropped a hint that his party might consider the proposal.The JUI-F chief said that all opposition parties had rejected the July 25, 2018 elections and had called for fresh elections.

"In this regard, the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal have carried out 15 'million marches' in the country to raise awareness among the people," he said."As a result of this illegal government and its incompetencies, the country's economy has sunk traders have shut down businesses as a result of heavy taxation.

The Muslims of Pakistan are in anguish over the state of religion in the country," he continued.

He said a meeting between JUI-F members was held in which it was decided that on October 27 the day celebrated across the world by Kashmiris as Black Day the party will express complete solidarity with them and with those demonstrations of solidarity, a march on Islamabad will begin."This will be an Azadi march.

Groups of people from all over the country will embark on this journey which will culminate in Islamabad, where we will send the government packing," he said. "We will gather at D-Chowk," he said, adding, "We are not ones to disperse easily, he added.The JUI-F chief rejected the impression that he was "going solo" and said that the party is "in touch with all the other parties and making decisions in consultation with them.

"We met Bilawal Bhutto and some very positive developments took place during our meeting.When asked whether the PPP and PML-N will also participate in the sit-in alongside JUI-F or only the march that day, Rehman responded by saying: "The entire country is showing up.

The trader community will be there. Doctors, lawyers are coming. We are in direct contact with people from all walks of life. I can speak for the readiness all these people have shown.