Maulana Fazl Be Tried Under Article For Doing Conspiracy Against Elected Govt, Fawad Ch Advises PM

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 05:00 PM

Maulana Fazl be tried under Article for doing conspiracy against elected govt, Fawad Ch advises PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Ch called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed political  situation, saying that Maulana Fazl confessed his guilt openly that he hatched conspiracy and came against an elected government.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point New-Feb 11, 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary has suggested Prime Minister Imran Khan to try Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman under Article 6 for hatching conspiracy against an elected government.

According to the sources, Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhary called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed political situation in the country. They said that Chaudhary asked the PM to try to Maulana Fazl ur Rehman under Article 6 for conspiring against an elected government.

He told the PM that JUI-F openly confessed his guilt that he took out rally against the government and did conspiracy against it.

“Maulana Fazl publicly confessed that he was conspiring against an elected government,” the sources quoted the meeting between Fawad Chaudhary and Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said all the statements made by Maulana Fazl were on record wherein he talked about conspiracy he was involved in to derail the system.

