Maulana Fazl be tried under Article for doing conspiracy against elected govt, Fawad Ch advises PM

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point New-Feb 11, 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary has suggested Prime Minister Imran Khan to try Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman under Article 6 for hatching conspiracy against an elected government.

