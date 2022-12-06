- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Maulana Fazl Calls On PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Amir of Jammiat-e-Ulema islam (F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
During the meeting, the overall national and political situation was discussed.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Govt decides to limit HEC powers
Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media
Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musadik
General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan
Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..
Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indecent contents on social media: Ashrafi appreciates withdrawal of appeals against LHC's judgment1 minute ago
-
Implementing Islamic teachings panacea to eradicate social evils: Zubair Ahmed1 minute ago
-
Durrani terms Pakistan gateway to trade, economy1 minute ago
-
Capacity building workshop held for NPOs on FATF Regulations1 minute ago
-
PML-N struggle for constitutional supremacy: Javed Latif1 minute ago
-
MQM Convener calls on Sindh Governor1 minute ago
-
AIOU organizes seminar on violence against women11 minutes ago
-
Cipher audio leak scandal: LHC overrules office objection on Imran Khan petition11 minutes ago
-
Tight security arrangements being ensured for Pak vs England match: AIGP21 minutes ago
-
PHA launches anti-encroachments operation21 minutes ago
-
Additional IGP Karachi visits Turkish Consulate21 minutes ago
-
Two more illegal housing colonies sealed21 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.