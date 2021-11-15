Maulana Fazl calls PDM’s meeting today to finalize anti-govt strategy

(@FahadShabbir)

Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Aftab Sherpao and others will take part in the virtual meeting today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2021) Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called a meeting to chalk out the strategy against the government in the coming days.

In a statement, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah said that PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman had called a virtual meeting of the party to discuss important issues such as the electronic voting machines, electoral reforms, the NAB ordinance and allowing the right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis.

PML-N supremo and former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Aftab Sherpao, Dr Abdul Malik, Professor Sajid Mir and Shah Owais Noorani would take part in the meeting.

Hafiz Hamdullah said that the leaders of the Opposition alliance would consult each other on anti-government protests and finalise the anti-government strategy.

The meeting would be held at 3 pm.

Last week, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said that the PDM would win this war against the government, as he addressed a protest against inflation in Karachi.

Fazl said, “PDM will win this war, and Pakistan will have a government that is truly representative of the people,”.

He also said that such government could understand the problems faced by the masses and those who [were imposed] were not aware of the public's issues.

The PDM speeded up its anti-government efforts by launching protests first in Karachi. The PDM would also hold protest on November 17 and in Peshawar on November 20.

“We will continue this journey,” said Maulana Fazl, adding that they would march to Lahore and from there would go to Islamabad.