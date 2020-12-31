Maulana Fazl complaints about Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting with representatives of establishment

(@fidahassanain)

JUI_F Chief is also angry with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said the sources, adding that he signed “Misaq-e-Pakistan agreement” and now is getting away from it.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2020) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman complained over Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting with the representatives of establishment, the sources said on Thursday.

The JUI-F Chief said that they were fighting against establishment’s interference into politics.

“Why Shehbaz Sharif is meeting with the representatives of establishment when we are fighting against them?,” asked Maualana Fazl during the meeting with PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz.

Maulana Fazl said that Mohammad Ali Durrani visited Shehbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail and held discussion on “reconciliation”.

The sources said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was angry over PPP Chairman Bilawal, saying that he signed over “Misaq-e-Pakistan” agreement but now he was retreating from it.

Maryam Nawaz and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman held meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday evening to discuss political line of action and anti-government movement.

In Larkana, Maulana Fazlur Rehman did not take part in the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto. He sent a delegation of five members to the anniversary despite that he was invited by former President Asif Ali Zardari.