Maulana Fazl convenes meeting of Rahbar Committee today

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has convened meeting of Rahbar Committee today (Tuesday) to discuss the matters including change of chairman Senate and prevailing political scenario

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has convened meeting of Rahbar Committee today (Tuesday) to discuss the matters including change of chairman Senate and prevailing political scenario.Invitation has been extended to all the members to attend the meeting of Rahbar committee today.

The change of Senate Chairman, public meetings, political and economic situation of the country and possible arrests will come under discussion during the meeting.The decision on launching mass contact campaign separately or jointly will also be taken.The meeting will be attended by Yousuf Raza Gillani, Nayyar Bukhari, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Mir Tahir Bazenjo, Usman Kakar, Sherpao and leaders of other political parties.