Maulana Fazl demand for PM resignation illogical, unjustified: Politicians

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :The politicians and civil society here Sunday termed the demand of Jamiat Ulema islam (JUI-F) Central Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman about resignation of the Prime Minister was illogical and unjustified in all respect.

"Imran Khan is the elected Prime Minister of Pakistan enjoying full confidence of the Parliament as well as masses and demand of his resignation by Maulana Sahib is an irrational, illogical and unacceptable," Syed Ishtiaq Urmar, Provincial Minister for Environment and Forest told APP on Sunday.

He said if the trends of taking resignation from an elected Prime Minister through agitation politics was set today than no Prime Minister or democratically elected Government will complete his mandatory tenure of five years in future and ultimately democracy would be adversely suffered.

The Minister said if Maulana Fazlur Rehman or opposition parties have any genuine grievances or reservations should sit with the Government negotiating committee led by Defense Minister Pervez Khattak for addressal.

He said the whole responsibilities would be lied on Rehbar Committee and Maulana Fazlur Rehman if the agreement was violated and security situation was worsened in Islamabad.

He said the entire opposition including PPP, PMLN, ANP, JUIF has failed to make a powerful public show despite free hands by the Government.

He said the opposition parties despite different idealogies, were gathered against Government in Islamabad after seeing the massive successes of Prime Minister Imran Khan on all fronts including political, economic, social and diplomatic.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has bravely highlighted Kashmir issue at UN General Assembly by exposing the human rights abuses and attrocities at Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in a most effective manner.

The Minister said as per directions of Prime Minister, no hurdle was created for the so called Azadi march and all roads and motorways were opened from Karachi to Islamabad as per democratic norms and traditions.

He said the country was passing through difficult time and can not afford political instability and chaos.

He expressed the hope that JUIF leadership would show political maturity and avoid confrontation politics in the country's larger interest.

Misal Khan, retired Information Officer has also criticized the agitation politics of JUIF and Maulana Fazal's demand of resignation of the Prime Minister and termed all such irrational demands are beyond the understanding of intelligentsia and civil society.

"If Maulana Sahib has any concerns or reservations about 2018 general elections or any other issue, may approach to courts and election commission for addressal," he said.

He said Maulana Sahib was apparently unnerved after his party was defeated by PTI in KP and Balochistan in the last general election where his party had once ruled in the past.

He said JUIF leadership should not take revenge of their failure in 2018 elections and wait for 2023 elections.

Senior economist, Sumbul Riaz has also deplored JUIF chief demand of PM resignation and termed it illogical.

She said Dharna politics was making negative effects on national economy and investment.

She said economic situation has started moving forward on right direction and confidence of the investors were restored due to effective economic policies of the present elected Government.

PTI leader and former Nazim Bahadar Khan, tribal elder Asghar Afridi and others have also declared JUIF Ameer demand for PM resignation as unacceptable.

They urged JUIF leadership to call off their sit ins in the country larger interest and sit with the Government for resolution of their demands through peaceful means.