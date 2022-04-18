UrduPoint.com

Maulana Fazl Demands Fresh Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 18, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Maulana Fazl demands fresh elections

The Pakistan Democratic Movement Chief says that there should be elections immediately.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2022) Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday demanded fresh elections in the country. M

aulana Fazl also demanded that the elections should be held immediately. The JUI-F, he said, had it's own stance.

He stated that his party had its own stance and they considered it their responsibility to return the mandate of the people and get a fresh mandate from them.

He also said that the JUI-F was not in favour of prolonging the incumbent tenure. He said the present assembly could address the lacunas if there was any in the electoral system.

Besides this, JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza also said that his party would not become part of the Federal cabinet. “We believe that we must support the government without joining the cabinet,” he said, pointing out that the JUI-F should sit in the opposition and support the government.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had earlier hinted at not taking any ministry. The reports suggested that the PPP was divided over joining the new federal cabinet even after the passage of six days to the formation of the new government.

The sources said that former president Asif Ali Zardari was against joining the federal cabinet, while PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was keen to join the cabinet.

The PPP is more interested in holding constitutional positions as compared to the ministries in the federal cabinet, while PML-N had not yet decided in this context.

The PPP asked for constitutional positions including four governors and has demanded three important ministries in the federal cabinet.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) did not respond yet to the demands of the PPP including Senate chairmanship and others so far.

