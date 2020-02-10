Maulana Fazl must wait for 2023: Firdous

(@fidahassanain)

Firdous Ashiq Away says that stray talks by Maulana Fazl ur Rehman shows his desperation and but he should not waste energy of his supporters, saying that those who used him have reached in London.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has advised Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-(JUI-F) Fazl ur Rehman should wait till 2023.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has written: “ The government has gotten more strengthened after JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman took ouot march against it. And those who used him (Maulana Fazl ur Rehm have now been there in London,”.

She also questioned Maulana that why he was disgracing himself just for one seat.

She said those who had been doing politics on the basis of inflation should return the public money they made through their years long rule. The public deprived them of rule should find some other way to forget that pain of losing, she added.

Inflation and price hike has become the real big issue in the country as the prices of basic edibles have gone out of control.