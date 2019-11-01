Maulana Fazl never approached courts for rigging in elections: Murad Saeed

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Communication and Postal Service, Murad Saeed Friday said Maulana Fazl ur Rehman had never approached courts for rigging in elections.

His only concern was power or chairmanship of Kashmir committee, he said talking to a private news channel programme.

He said Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership had raised the plight of Kashmiri people across the world.

Lamenting the role of Maulana Fazl ur Rehman as chairman of Kashmir Committee in the past, the minister said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief did nothing for Kashmir cause.

In reply to a question about public gathering called by JUI-F at Peshawar Mor, he said the political elements gathered there were facing court trials due to money laundering, Iqama, and fake accounts cases.

To a question, he said Maulana Fazl ur Rehman did not know about his narrative and political agenda.

The present government, he said had not any concern with the protest demonstration of JUI-F.