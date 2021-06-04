Maulana Fazl Once Again Wants To Play Game Like LFO: Kundi
Fri 04th June 2021
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi Thursday said it seemed that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman once again wanted to play a game like the Legal Framework Order (LFO).
Reacting to Maulana Fazl's press conference, he said linking the long march with the resignations was a dubious agenda.
Faisal Kundi said the nation was waiting to see when the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) would resign from the assemblies.
He said the two parties had restricted the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to gossip meetings and put its charter behind.