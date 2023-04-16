Maulana Fazl opposes talks with Imran Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday said that although plans for a grand political dialogue were in place but he did not support holding talks with Imran Khan.

Citing his reasons for opposition, the Maulana in a statement said, Imran Khan during his three and half years tenure had wrecked the country by his poor policies.

He said Imran Khan wanted to be in power again to fulfill his incomplete agenda of breaking the country into pieces.

He said Imran Khan wanted a two-thirds majority for the purpose which would be harmful for the country's future.

Maulana questioned why there was such eagerness to negotiate with Imran Khan, even by external forces. He further added that JUI and PDM did not see any value in negotiations with Imran Khan.

It was astonishing that Imran Khan had no political worth but everyone was stressing for talks with him. He, however, expressed optimism that the Parliament and the nation would emerge victorious.