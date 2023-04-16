UrduPoint.com

Maulana Fazl Opposes Talks With Imran Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Maulana Fazl opposes talks with Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday said that although plans for a grand political dialogue were in place but he did not support holding talks with Imran Khan.

Citing his reasons for opposition, the Maulana in a statement said, Imran Khan during his three and half years tenure had wrecked the country by his poor policies.

He said Imran Khan wanted to be in power again to fulfill his incomplete agenda of breaking the country into pieces.

He said Imran Khan wanted a two-thirds majority for the purpose which would be harmful for the country's future.

Maulana questioned why there was such eagerness to negotiate with Imran Khan, even by external forces. He further added that JUI and PDM did not see any value in negotiations with Imran Khan.

It was astonishing that Imran Khan had no political worth but everyone was stressing for talks with him. He, however, expressed optimism that the Parliament and the nation would emerge victorious.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Poor Parliament Opposition

Recent Stories

Brazil is a strategic partner in UAE&#039;s effort ..

Brazil is a strategic partner in UAE&#039;s efforts to improve food security and ..

16 minutes ago
 Visit of Brazilian president allows for deeper coo ..

Visit of Brazilian president allows for deeper cooperation with UAE in a variety ..

31 minutes ago
 SpaceX's Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Departs From ISS ..

SpaceX's Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Departs From ISS to Return to Earth - NASA

47 minutes ago
 Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, eight terrorists ..

Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, eight terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO ..

47 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

47 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar c ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar condoles federal religion minis ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.