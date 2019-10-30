UrduPoint.com
Maulana Fazl Pushes Opposition Into Blind Alley: Swati

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Wednesday said the Jamait Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had pushed all the opposition parties into a blind alley.

The Maluana had failed to gain the people's sympathy and his so-called Azadi March would deem to fail as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would complete its five-year constitutional tenure, he said while talking to ptv.

The minister said the Maulana was making all-out efforts to grab power and his campaign against the government was for his personal interest.

On the other hand, he said, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party were using the JUI-F chief to halt the accountability process against them.

The PTI government would not make any compromise over corruption and money laundering, he added.

The National Accountability Bureau, he said, was carrying out accountability against the looters of public money across the board.

He said the Maulana's march would harm the Kashmir cause and strengthen the Modi's narrative over the issue. Prime Minister Imran Khan had internationalized the Kashmir dispute by highlighting it at every world forum, including the United Nations General Assembly.

