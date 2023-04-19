UrduPoint.com

Maulana Fazl Rejects Bilawal’s Talk Offer With PTI: Sources

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Maulana Fazl rejects Bilawal’s talk offer with PTI: Sources

The sources say that the JUI-F has flatly refused to the PPP Chairman about talks offers, saying that all other parties can hold talks with the PTI but the will not become part of it.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2023) Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman refused to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to hold talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan amid the political temperature, the sources privy to the development said on Wednesday.

“Neither I am Mufti Mahmood nor you are Zulfilqar Ali Bhutto,” the sources quoted Maulana Fazlur Rehman as saying in response to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s efforts to convince him for the talks.

The meeting, according to the sources, held at the residence of the JUI-F in D.I. Khan. Bilawal Bhutto along with the party leaders reached there to convince the JUI-F leadership.

The JUI-F Chief said all other parties could hold talks with the PTI but his party would not become part of the negotiations with the PTI.

Maulana Fazl said that the talks are held with the political parties.

The sources said that Bilawal Bhutto told Maulana Fazlur Rehman that the dialogue was the way forward to deal with the crises.

Bilawal said that the allies should have united point of view about the talks.

The JUI-F responded him by putting anther question that what was the result of the political parties’ talk efforts with the PTI.

He said that they were not ready to hold talks with Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Peoples Party Mufti All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

President again returns SC (Practices and Procedur ..

President again returns SC (Practices and Procedure) Bill 2023 curbing CJP power ..

24 minutes ago
 Kerry Says China Invited Him to Visit, Hopes to Re ..

Kerry Says China Invited Him to Visit, Hopes to Resume Bilateral Cooperation on ..

55 minutes ago
 EU Devises Sanctions Against Moldovan Oligarchs - ..

EU Devises Sanctions Against Moldovan Oligarchs - Reports

55 minutes ago
 Russian Duma to Limit Discount on Urals to Brent W ..

Russian Duma to Limit Discount on Urals to Brent When Calculating Export Duties ..

55 minutes ago
 Administration imposes fines on 66 vendors for ove ..

Administration imposes fines on 66 vendors for overcharging

1 hour ago
 Finland Lifts Arrest on Land, Building of Russian ..

Finland Lifts Arrest on Land, Building of Russian Center of Science, Culture - A ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.