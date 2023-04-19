Maulana Fazl rejects Bilawal’s talk offer with PTI: Sources

(@Abdulla99267510)

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2023) Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman refused to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to hold talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan amid the political temperature, the sources privy to the development said on Wednesday.

“Neither I am Mufti Mahmood nor you are Zulfilqar Ali Bhutto,” the sources quoted Maulana Fazlur Rehman as saying in response to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s efforts to convince him for the talks.

The meeting, according to the sources, held at the residence of the JUI-F in D.I. Khan. Bilawal Bhutto along with the party leaders reached there to convince the JUI-F leadership.

The JUI-F Chief said all other parties could hold talks with the PTI but his party would not become part of the negotiations with the PTI.

Maulana Fazl said that the talks are held with the political parties.

The sources said that Bilawal Bhutto told Maulana Fazlur Rehman that the dialogue was the way forward to deal with the crises.

Bilawal said that the allies should have united point of view about the talks.

The JUI-F responded him by putting anther question that what was the result of the political parties’ talk efforts with the PTI.

He said that they were not ready to hold talks with Imran Khan.