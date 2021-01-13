Maulana Fazl says opposition is fighting a decisive war

(@fidahassanain)

The JUI-F Chief says PDM is committed to oust this government, saying that today’s huge crowd has rejected rigged elections.

LORALAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2021) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was committed to oust this government, saying that the opposition was fighting a decisive war.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the huge crowed rejected rigged elections.

He expressed these words while addressing anti-government rally in the Loralai district of Balochistan on Wednesday.

“This fake government and fake prime minister have vision or wisdom,” said Maulana Fazlur Rehman, pointing out that Imran Khan would have to go what may come.

“We are fighting to ensure democratic and constitutional supremacy in the country,” said the JUI-F Chief, adding that all parties were on one platform including citizens of Pakistan. He stated that they were fighting for our independence now.

Maulana Fazl strongly criticized prime minister Imran Khan, saying that he used to pray for the success of Narendra Modi who finally took over Kashmir now.

He stated that they [government] had no right to talk about Kashmiri people now, saying that they used to talk about 85,000 square meters Kashmir and now they were talking about 5,000 square meters of Kashmir only.

“People want to get rid of this fake incompetent government now,” he said, pointing out that the Federal was declaring Gilgit Baltistan (GB) a province even though it has a population of 15-20 lakh only.

“The tribal areas have not been given a provincial status despite having population of 10 million,” he added.

The JUI-F Chief said that the leders lacked self belief and that was the reason this country’s economy was suffering badly. PDM was worried about country’s economy only as Imran Khan ruined it completely. People were killing their own children due to poverty and hunger,” he stated.

Pakistan, he said, was still a colony and they will not let it become an American colony.

He stated: “They will introduce it as an independent country in the world. Neighboring countries are not standing by us. India is an enemy but even Afghanistan against Pakistan today,”.

China is not cooperating and Ian is supporting Indian narrative,” he added.

The opposition, Maulana Fazl said, would not accept supremacy of state institutions in this country as only people would have a supremacy.

“Will State institutions impose such people on us after rigging? The incompetency of this government has made people want the ‘theives’ back. People say at least they were getting two times meal a day before this government, he added.