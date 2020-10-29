Maulana Fazl says PDM will break all previous records    

, , ,

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman while commenting on Coronavirus situation in the country says they are dealing with “Covid-18” and not with “Covid-19”.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2020) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that their movement against PTI government would break all previous records.

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman also mentioned public gatherings in Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta.

“Our PDM movement will break all previous records,” said the JUI-F Chief while talking to the reporters in Multan on Thursday.

“People are worried and sick of this “handicapped government,” said Maulana Fazl, pointing out that participation of huge numbers of people in their protests was the evidence that they were angry with the incumbent government.

He stated that the opposition was satisfied with the progress of PDM.

Maulana Fazl said that the government was making efforts create differences among the opposition parties.

He also mentioned PPP for its support to PDM over Karachi incident, especially in the matter of arrest of Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar who was booked for allegedly violating sanctity of Quaid’s mausoleum.

The JUI-F chief also stressed upon re-election in the country, saying that ECP should declare 2018 elections as invalid just because the mandate was stolen.

He also stated that they were dealing with Covid-18 and not with Covid-19 at this moment in the country when he was asked about Coronavirus situation in the country. He also strongly condemned blasphemous caricatures in France and urged Muslim leaders to get united to take action against this issue.

“These westerns are extremists. I ask government to cancel all previous agreements with France,” he added.