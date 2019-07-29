UrduPoint.com
Maulana Fazl Should Better Sit In 'hujra' Instead Of Conspiring Against Democracy: Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 12:01 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Fridous Ashiq Awan Sunday advised Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman that he should better preach for the reformation of society instead of hatching conspiracies against the democratic system.

She said it was not the job of Maulana to create anarchy on the roads and make suicide attacks on democracy. The Maulana should confine himself to his hujra (a dedicated room for offering prayers and preaching), she added.

Dr Firdous was commenting on the remarks of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief asking the Federal government to step down in August or otherwise his party and allies would march towards Islamabad in October.

The special assistant, in a statement, said in his lust for power, the Maulana's only demand was to let him be the part of show or otherwise end the show.

She said he should not play any undemocratic game and instead find the reasons for his rejection by the people in the 2018 general election. He should not take revenge of his failures by conspiring to derail democracy.

Referring to the Malauna's threat of march in October, Dr Firdous asked where were he and his allies in October 1999.

The Maulana was anxiously desperate for elections as it was the first time since 1988 that he was not member of the parliament. "Those, who have been habitual of enjoying perks and privileges at the cost of public exchequer, have to adapt without living luxuries," she added.

