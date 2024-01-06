Open Menu

Maulana Fazl To Depart For Kabul Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 06, 2024 | 05:14 PM

The Taliban government representative and Afghan envoy in Islamabad officially extended an invitation to Maulana Fazlur Rehman a few days ago on behalf of their government.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will leave for Kabul on Sunday (tomorrow) by accepting invitation of the Taliban government.

The JUI-F is expected to discuss different matters including Pakistan and Afghanistan ties.

The relationship between the Taliban government and Pakistan has undergone a rapid deterioration, marked by an upsurge in terrorist attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) set a deadline during a meeting on October 3, chaired by Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar, urging all foreign nationals residing illegally in the country to leave voluntarily by October 31 or face deportation.

It is important to note that the repatriation of illegal foreign nationals, including Afghans, continues in a respectful and secure manner. A total of 1634 illegal Afghan nationals were returned to their homeland yesterday, contributing to a cumulative repatriation figure of 435,152 illegal Afghans to Afghanistan.

