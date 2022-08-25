Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman appeals philanthropists, JUI-F workers to help flood-affected people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has made a special appeal to the philanthropists and his party's workers to help the flood-affected people across the country.

He, in a video message, said due to flash floods, the most of the areas of the country had submerged and a large number of populations was in critical conditions.

The JUI-F chief said the successive government was trying to address the issues of flood-affected people with all possible resources but, in fact, the situation was a bit uncontrollable, that's why; the management was completely helpless.

He said due to the reason, he wanted to direct all the subordinate organizations of the JUI-F to establish relief camps at all levels and invite the benefactors for all possible assistance of the flood victims. They must be provided with food, drink, goods, tents and shelters, he added.

He said the government was asking for support from the outside world at its level but we must mobilize our national, Islamic and humanitarian spirit immediately to cope with this natural calamity in a bid to provide all out support and relief to the flood-affected humanity across the country.