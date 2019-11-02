UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maulana Fazl Ur Rehman Gives 48-hour Time To Imran Khan To Resign

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 11:34 AM

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman gives 48-hour time to Imran Khan to resign

JUI-F Chief delivers fiery speech to Azadi March's participants in federal govt.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2019) JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman has given 48-hour ultimatum to Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign, warning that the people otherwise have the capability to enter the Prime Minister houose.

"We cannot show more patience," he said. "We are giving two days' time otherwise the people have the capability to enter the PM House by force and arrest the prime minister," said JUI-F Chief.

He also said that the opposition doesn't want to clash with the institutions and wants to see them strengthened. He said Imran Khan must step down because the government failed to deliver in all sectors, pointing out that country's stability under threat due to the incumbent government.

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said Imran Khan promised to give jobs but only two persons including Raza Baqir and Shabber Zaidi who came from abroad and got jobs.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other parties' leaders were present there. During his speech, rain started pouring in but Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said that it was blessing in Rabi ul Awal --the month of blessings --the month of the holy birthday of the Holy Prophet PBUH.

"We have given you one year time but you failed to deliver," said Fazl ur Rehman while addressing Imran Khan. He said this today's congregation is for raising voice for the protection of Constitution.

"islam and Pakistan cannot be divided," Fazl ur Rehman said referring to Imran Khan's statement that they (JUI-F) used religious cards.

"You are the top thief because the corruption is now doubled than the past," said Fazl ur Rehman in his speech.

The crowd was very charged and around 60 to 70 thousands people gathered there in the capital.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Corruption Prime Minister All From Government Top Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 2 November 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saud bin Saqr attends Military Show ‘Union Fortr ..

10 hours ago

Pak Army not to allow any harm to national stabili ..

12 hours ago

Govt not to create hindrance for JUI-F march: Shaf ..

12 hours ago

Many points of convergence between China, UAE: Moh ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.