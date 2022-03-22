Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman grieved over Chinese plane crash

Jamiat Ulem-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman Tuesday expressed grief over the tragic Chinese plane crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulem-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman Tuesday expressed grief over the tragic Chinese plane crash.

The JUI-F leader, in a statement, expressed condolences with the bereaved families and said,"We are with the Chinese brothers in this sorrowful moment."China Eastern flight MU5735 was carrying 132 people when it nosedived and crashed into hills in Guangxi on Monday.