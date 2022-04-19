Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman hosts Iftar dinner for Zardari

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman Monday hosted Iftar dinner for Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman Monday hosted Iftar dinner for Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari.

In the meeting, besides prevailing political situation in the country, joint strategy for the future and formation of the Federal cabinet came under discussion.

The two leaders also agreed to work together in the future.

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, JUI's Maulana Salahuddin and others were also present in the meeting.