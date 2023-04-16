UrduPoint.com

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman Led Funeral Prayer Of Mufti Abdul Shakoor

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman led funeral prayer of Mufti Abdul Shakoor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Saturday night offered the funeral prayer of former minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor here at the Jamia Dar-us-Salam located in Sector G-6 in the Federal capital.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mehmood, Former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PASS), Faisal Karim Kundi, Senator Talha Mehmood, Ahsan Mazari, Tariq Fazl Chaudhry, Ali Wazir, Engineer Zia-ur-Rehman, Sahibzada Asjid Mehmood, Mufti Abdul Wajid Qureshi, Agha Syed Mehmood Shah, Pir Mufti Awais Aziz, Maulana Sharif Hazarvi, Mufti Ibrar Ahmed, Maualana Ubaid-ur-Rehman and the people belonging to other walks of life participated in the funeral prayer.

They also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad and sudden death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor who was down-to-earth person and eulogized his selfless services for the pilgrims during the past Hajj 2022 and for the upcoming Hajj 2023.

