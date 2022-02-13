Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman meets Shujaat, Parvez

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chairman and chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman Saturday called on former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Acting Governor Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and discussed overall political situation in the country and matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :

Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) MNA Chaudhry Salik Hussain and PML-F leader Akram Durrani, and Maulana Amjad also attended the meeting.

The Maulana also inquired after Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and prayed for his complete recovery and sound health.