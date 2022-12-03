UrduPoint.com

Maulana Fazl-ur- Rehman To Visit Balochistan On Dec 7: Abdul Wasay

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2022 | 04:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay on Saturday said Amir of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman would visit Balochistan from December 7 to 11.

Abdul Wasay, who is also the JUI-F's Balochistan Chapter Amir, made the announcement while talking to various delegations called on him at his Quetta office.

He said that leaders of various parties, tribal elders, and others would set aside their affiliations to other parties and join JUI-F during Fazl's visit.

The minister said people have rejected those who cheated them in the name of nationalism and patriotism and reposed their trust in JUI-F as it had always been serving people, whether it was in power or opposition.

